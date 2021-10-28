Dad Goes Viral For Explaining The Thoughtful Way He Escorts His Little Daughters To Public Bathrooms Designated For Women

Los Angeles, California. Most dads probably find themselves in this dilemma: what do you do when you have very young daughters and they need to use a public bathroom?

Do you take them to the men’s room or the women’s room?

Well, one dad named Muhammed Nitoto who lives in LA has little daughters who are far too young to send into a bathroom all alone when they need to use one.

When first presented with which bathroom to use, he naturally brought them with him to bathrooms marked for families.

Muhammed quickly encountered a problem with that solution though, as family bathrooms are few and far between.

Many places that Muhammed goes with his girls don’t even have restrooms marked as family-friendly, so when he wasn’t able to use a family bathroom, he started taking his daughters with him into the men’s bathrooms.

“Now I’ve been to a men’s bathroom millions of times but walking in with your daughter makes you look at it completely different,” Muhammed explained in an Instagram post.

“Men’s bathrooms are DISGUSTING. They smell like pee and nothing is set up for a woman or a person with a child. The changing table was right next to the urinal which means my child literally would be next to where men pee which she’s being charged.”

Instagram; pictured above is Muhammed with one of his daughters

