Here Are All The Facts The Police Know, And Some Theories, About The Infamous Long Island Serial Killer

Babylon, New York. When a 24-year-old New Jersey woman named Shannan Gilbert was reported missing by her family on May 1st, 2010, nobody would have guessed that the investigation into her disappearance would lead to the discovery of a full-blown serial killer.

Shannan vanished in Oak Beach, a diminutive beachfront community on Long Island that only had 286 residents back in 2010.

After 19 months of looking for her, Shannan’s body was found in a swamp on December 13th, 2011, just half a mile away from where she disappeared from.

From May 1st of 2010 to December 13th of 2011, police came to a horrific conclusion while searching for Shannan.

There was a serial killer loose on Long Island, and he had been active for quite some time. This case hits especially close to home for me since I grew up just a little over 30 minutes away from where the victims of this killer were discovered in Gilgo Beach.

Now, 11 years after being discovered, there’s still a lot that’s unknown about this infamous and elusive killer dubbed the Long Island Serial Killer, but here’s what we do know…along with a few theories.

Facebook; pictured above is Shannan Gilbert

There Are 10 Victims That Have Been Confirmed, But Shannan Isn’t One Of Them

Suffolk County Police Department; pictured above is victim Melissa Barthelemy

