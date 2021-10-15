She Was Shot Dead In A Cabin And Her Killer Allegedly Mistook Her For His Ex-Girlfriend

Nisswa, Minnesota. The Cozy Bay Resort is a family-friendly vacation destination that sits right on Lake Edward in Nisswa.

Recently, 46-year-old Bethany Anne Bernatsky was staying in one of the resort’s lakefront cabins when she was killed.

Authorities are now saying the man who murdered Bethany was allegedly trying to take out his ex-girlfriend; she just happened to look quite similar to this ex.

Several days ago on October 7th, a little after 11 p.m., officers with the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office rushed to the Cozy Bay Resort after a man called 911 to report hearing gunshots go off in the cabin next door to him.

Facebook; pictured above is Bethany

Authorities arrived and quickly located 29-year-old Cameron Jay Moser directly across the street from the resort, and he was carrying a shotgun and a handgun.

“Deputies negotiated for nearly two hours and eventually convinced the suspect to put his weapons down in a safe location,” the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office explained in a statement.

“Deputies took the subject into custody at that point. While searching the property near where the earlier shooting complaint was reported, the Crow Wing County Tactical Response Team (TRT) located an adult female in a cabin deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.”

The woman lying on the floor of the cabin was Bethany, and she had been shot several times.

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.