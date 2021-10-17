Smart Sweets Review: Healthy Candies That I’m Telling You About Just In Time For Halloween

Can you say can’t stop, won’t stop?

That’s how you’re going to feel when you open up a bag of Smart Sweets, and the best part is you won’t have to feel guilty at all for devouring the whole thing! Luckily, I’m telling you all about Smart Sweets just in time for Halloween…

I always enjoy trying out new low sugar snacks, although it never actually ends in enjoyment. Well, Smart Sweets just changed all that! I was expecting everything I tried to taste gross or strange, but it ended up being the complete opposite.

Smart Sweets candies are made without artificial sugars, artificial colors, and sugar alcohols. They are made with non-GMO ingredients and natural flavors.

Smart Sweets also don’t contain soy, nuts, dairy, or lactose, and are actually vegan! This is one sweet snack you don’t have to feel guilty about eating.

Let’s get to exactly how Smart Sweets tastes!

The fruity Gummy Bears were the first up to taste test, being that this is my absolute favorite candy in the world. I honestly cannot tell the difference between Smart Sweets bears and the ones you buy that definitely have a ton of sugar and junk in them.

