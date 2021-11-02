2 Weeks Ago This College Freshman Disappeared Off Campus Shortly Before Midnight

East Lansing, Michigan. Brendan Santo is a freshman at Grand Valley State University who was at Michigan State University on the evening of October 29th to visit with some of his friends.

Shortly before midnight that Friday, Brendan disappeared off the MSU campus after last being spotted walking out of Yakeley Hall all alone.

He has not been seen since then, and tomorrow marks 2 weeks since he vanished.

“This is the Friday night prior to the Michigan State vs. U of M football game,” Brendan’s family explained on a Facebook page dedicated to finding him. “For those of you not from Michigan this is an extremely popular game.”

Facebook; pictured above is Brendan

When Brendan vanished, he had been dressed in grey sweatpants, a black shirt, Converse sneakers, and a Red Wing baseball hat.

He was wearing a gold-colored cross necklace, and he did have his dark brown wallet with him.

“The last confirmed location of Brendan’s phone was on Beal St. not far from Yakeley,” Brendan’s family continued.

“Police were able to confirm his battery drained down to 0%. It was not deliberately shut off. It is a dark color iPhone 11 with a dark or clear case with no screen protector.”

