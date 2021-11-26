Right Before Halloween, This College Freshman Vanished Right Off The MSU Campus And Although It’s Been Close To A Month Since He Disappeared There Really Are No Answers Regarding What Happened To Him Or Where He Is

East Lansing, Michigan. On the night of October 29th, Grand Valley State University freshman Brendan Santo was at Michigan State University to visit with some of his friends.

Just before the clock struck midnight that Friday evening, Brendan vanished right off the MSU campus.

Somebody last saw Brendan walking by himself out of Yakeley Hall, and it’s now been close to a month since Brendan disappeared.

The day after Brendan went missing, there was a big football game between the University of Michigan and Michigan State that was about to take place on campus, and it’s a widely attended game.

When Brendan was last seen, he had been dressed in grey sweatpants, a black shirt, Converse sneakers, and a Red Wing baseball hat.

He was wearing a gold-colored cross necklace and was carrying his dark brown wallet with him.

“The last confirmed location of Brendan’s phone was on Beal St. not far from Yakeley,” Brendan’s family explained on a Facebook page dedicated to finding him.

“Police were able to confirm his battery drained down to 0%. It was not deliberately shut off. It is a dark color iPhone 11 with a dark or clear case with no screen protector.”

