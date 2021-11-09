This Teen Weighs 55 Pounds And Has Been Suffering From An Eating Disorder For Years: Her Family Was Told To Put Her In Hospice But Now They’re Turning To The Internet For Help

Schenectady, New York. Carly is a 19-year-old young woman who has been suffering from an eating disorder for years.

She heartbreakingly weighs just 55 pounds, and her family has been told by medical professionals to just put her in hospice.

For those of you who might not know, hospice is the kind of medical care reserved for patients with a terminal illness, meaning, they aren’t expected to live.

Not wanting to give up on their daughter, Carly’s parents are now turning to the internet for help, and they are extremely interested in hearing from anyone that might have some solutions for how to help Carly since hospice isn’t it.

First, let’s go back to 2015 when Carly was 13-years-old and in 7th grade. At this point in her life, Carly’s parents said that they thought Carly was getting bullied, which resulted in her parents getting her counseling.

The following year, Carly was admitted to the Four Winds in Saratoga, since her parents wanted to try to find a solution for her anxiety in depression.

After Carly was discharged from Four Winds, her parents kept up with her counseling.

They then learned that during school, Carly would skip lunch and walk around the hallways instead of eating.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Carly

