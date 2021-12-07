In The Middle Of The Pandemic She Adopted Her First Daughter From Foster Care And Now She’s Adopting Another Little Girl Who Can’t Return To Her Family Due To Traumatic Circumstances

Whitestown, Indiana. Heather Merrell says that she knew all along that she wanted to grow up to be a mom.

“I knew I wanted to adopt from the time that I was in high school,” Heather wrote on a GoFundMe page. “I knew I wanted to adopt from foster care soon after I graduated from college.”

Right in the middle of the pandemic last year, Heather had the chance to adopt her daughter Lexi, and getting to be Lexi’s mom has changed her life for the better.

“She has changed my world in so many ways that I can’t even begin to describe,” Heather said.

“I love her more than I’ve ever loved anything in the world and even though there have been rough minutes and scary seconds I wouldn’t trade her for anything in the world.”

After Heather adopted Lexi, she continued to provide temporary care for 5 additional foster children whose lives had been upended by entering the system.

Over the summer, Heather welcomed her 6th foster child into her home; a 4-year-old little girl named Harper.

Harper loves music, school, and gymnastics, and she always has a smile on her face.

GoFundMe; pictured above Heather smiles with Lexi and their dogs

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.