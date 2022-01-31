She’s Not Going To Her Sister’s Wedding Because She Has To Stay Home To Take Care Of Her Sick Cat

A 32-year-old woman has a younger sister who is 28, and her sister’s wedding is in just a couple of days.

Her sister’s wedding is being held in Florida, and she lives 36 hours away from where the wedding will be if you drive.

“Of course, my plan was always to be at my sister’s wedding, she’s had the date set for over a year,” she explained.

“But my cat Bud contracted a very serious illness a month and a half ago that I cannot leave him alone for.”

“A month and a half ago I found out my cat, Bud, who is a year and a half and I adopted as a kitten, has a disease called FIP. It is rare and considered fatal with no cure.”

Her vet did mention a medicine that hasn’t been approved by the FDA yet that can help Bud, so she was able to get a hold of it.

So far, it’s cost her nearly $5,000 to treat Bud with this medication, and he’s finally doing great. He does require this medication to be given to him in multiple shots every single day.

If Bud misses his shot even by a little, it will result in him relapsing and requiring a longer treatment period.

This also means that if he misses any of his shots, she needs to shell out a lot more money for the prolonged treatment.

