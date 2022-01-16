She Just Found Out That The Guy She’s Been Seeing Exclusively Didn’t Delete The Dating App They Met On And He’s Been Actively Talking To Other Girls

A 26-year-old woman has been exclusively seeing a 28-year-old man since last September, but, they have a history that stretches longer than just a few months.

She actually met him more than 2 years ago, and they first got into a relationship back then before breaking up more than 1 year ago.

Although they broke up, they still spoke to each other close to every single day. In September, they wound up moving to the exact same city, and they decided to resume their relationship, but things haven’t been so smooth since the fall.

“We’ve been on and off, going back and forth,” she explained. “We revealed all the stuff we’ve done behind the other person’s back.”

“And we’ve also had a lot of talks about boundaries. He wanted me to remove people from my life, any guys who aren’t appropriate and he did the same. We deleted dating apps in September when we started this.”

“He’s already made multiple mistakes — slept with someone and gone to breakfast with a girl he’s gone on dates with but says it was only to explain why he dropped her.”

“He also continuously follows random girls and likes their stuff, which I’ve said upsets me. Whenever I’ve done something to stray, like the one time I started texting a guy, he flipped out and made me block him.”

Now, the guy she’s seeing has looked at her phone and other devices several times to make sure she isn’t speaking to anyone else.

She did delete every single dating app that she was on, and when guys do slide into her DMs, she never replies.

