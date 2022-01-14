Teen Doesn’t Return Home After Taking Her Dog For A Walk And When Her Family Went Out Looking For Her They Found Out Someone Shot Her In The Back 22 Times

Houston, Texas. On Tuesday evening, 16-year-old Diamond Alvarez took her dog for a walk down Park Manor Street in Houston, as she did on many nights.

Diamond’s family was back home while she went out alone with her dog, and they heard shots ring out that night in their neighborhood.

Diamond’s mom called her phone to make sure that she was ok, but Diamond did not pick up the phone.

When Diamond’s dog came home without Diamond later that night, her family grew concerned and went out looking for her.

Diamond’s brother was the one who found her lying in the street and someone had shot her 22 times in her back.

Diamond’s mom desperately tried to help her daughter and performed CPR on her. Speaking to KHOU, Diamond’s mom said, “I tried so hard to keep her alive. I couldn’t…I couldn’t.”

Facebook; pictured above is Diamond

Sadly, Diamond passed away right in front of her mom.

One of Diamond’s friends remembered her as being very loving and kind, while Diamond’s stepfather said that she was “a straight-A student” at James Madison High School, which is part of the Houston Independent School District.

