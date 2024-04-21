“Toygers,” Or Toy Tigers, Are The Perfect Domestic Cat Breed For People Who Really Want A Feline Friend That Resembles The Big And Powerful Wild Cat

Tigers are fascinating creatures with their beautiful, majestic stripes and powerful, fearsome roar. It would be cool to have one as a pet, but of course, that is not at all advisable.

Wild animals simply don’t belong with humans. If you really want a feline that resembles the big wildcat, opt for the toyger or toy tiger. It’s worth noting that the breed is incredibly rare, though.

Developed in the 1980s in the United States, the toyger cat remains one of the newest, cutest, and most unique-looking breeds of domestic cats.

This medium-sized cat has short hair, stripes, a long, muscular body, a broad head, and rounded ears that are similar to a tiger’s in appearance, but it has the temperament of a family-friendly pet.

In general, toygers are considered a healthy breed, with few genetic diseases in their bloodline, but since they haven’t been around for long, limited information about their health conditions is available. It is thought that toygers may have an increased risk of heart murmurs.

The cat is charismatic, playful, intelligent, and friendly. They can be trained and taught to do tricks. They don’t like to be left alone for too long. Toygers also have high energy levels and require an appropriate amount of exercise.

So, if you’re looking for a lazy cat that likes to lounge around in patches of sun all day, the toyger might not be for you. Most breeders recommend that only experienced cat owners should take on a toyger.

The toyger cat is a product of selective breeding of a Bengal cat, a domestic shorthaired tabby, and a street cat from Kashmir, India, with unusual spotting behind its ears.

Judy Sugden, the daughter of the original breeder of Bengal cats, Jean Mill, is credited with forming the toyger breed. The Bengal cat was created by crossing a domestic cat with an Asian leopard cat, which may contribute to the wild tiger-like appearance of the toyger.

