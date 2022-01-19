TikTok Is Obsessed With This Young Woman’s New York City Apartment That Spans 3 Entire Stories

New York, New York. Tita lives in a colorful and spacious apartment in New York City’s East Village. In a recent Tik Tok video, she joked, “If you haven’t heard yet, my entire personality is my New York City apartment.”

And honestly? We don’t blame her. The apartment has three floors, two and a half baths, a workout space, and a 500 square-foot patio.

More awesome highlights include what Tita calls a “Carrie Bradshaw-sized closet” in honor of the Sex and the City icon and a hidden washer and dryer.

Features that she contributed to the space include a grand piano and beautiful furnishing and paintings.

The apartment also has tons of clever built-in hacks that save the couple time and energy.

For example, on a tour of the apartment, Tita demonstrated a wine cooler built into her kitchen island and a convenient faucet positioned about the stove for quickly adding water while cooking.

How does she afford the great space? She explains in a follow-up video that neither she nor her partner left college with student loans—his school was paid for by the military, and she received a full-ride scholarship.

In addition to this, she secured a six-figure salaried job just a year out of college. She now works for an IT company, and he is an investment banker.

TikTok; pictured above is Tita in her apartment tour video

