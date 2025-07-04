She Ended Up A Burn Victim After Making Wine Bottle Candles With Her Husband

FrnStudio - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

After enduring an unimaginable trauma, TikToker Cobra Lily (@cobralilymusic) is telling her story of strength and survival. She is a burn victim of a terrible accident.

At the time, she was a newlywed, and they had these homemade candles made out of wine bottles as their wedding favors. One night, they decided to watch a YouTube tutorial on how to make the candles themselves.

According to the video, they needed to wrap a string around a wine bottle, soak the string in isopropyl alcohol, light the string on fire, and put it in ice water.

This would break the wine bottle. However, it did not work. As they kept trying to make it work, more isopropyl alcohol vapors got into the air, and they also had an open flame.

Her now ex-husband decided to pour more alcohol, but the flame traveled from the alcohol to the bottle, and the entire bottle caught fire and exploded in her face.

She used her hair and arm to shield her face, protecting it from the worst of the burns. Her face, chest, and arm were still badly burned.

Right when this happened, her ex-husband ran around the kitchen island and tackled her to the ground, trying to put out the fire.

He was panicking and flailing around, and then his arm caught on fire, too. While she was on the ground, she felt the flames travel up to her neck, and it felt like her neck was being sliced with a sword.

The pain snapped her back to reality. She screamed at the top of her lungs for him to get some water. He jumped up and sprayed her with water from the kitchen sink and successfully put out the fire. After that, she ran out to the car so her husband could drive her to the hospital.

FrnStudio – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She was able to keep a level head and instructed him to get her glasses and driver’s license. He was freaking out and told her not to look at her face.

When she looked in the mirror, it appeared that a layer of her face had been peeled off. She knew she could recover from that. Luckily, she didn’t look at any of her other burned parts, as those were much scarier.

She kept rubbing ice on her face as the pain escalated. The second they arrived, she started panicking. Nurses immediately took her in. She was in and out of consciousness from the pain.

She was told that she would be in the hospital for a few months because she was 55 percent burned. Overall, her face, chest, stomach, and left arm were burned.

The recovery process took about two years.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan