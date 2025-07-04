She Found A Missing Child And Didn’t Expect To Become The Hero Of The Day

fasli - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child

When TikToker Megan (@megan_sahm_of_5) took one of her daughters to her routine therapy appointment at 2 p.m., she didn’t expect to become the hero of the day. But thanks to her intuition as a mother and some quick thinking, she was able to locate a missing child.

While her daughter was in her appointment, her other kids wanted to go into the play area, but it was pretty crowded, so she told them to hang back for a bit.

Once the chaos at the play area died down, her kids went over to play. Megan noticed another girl who kept looking at her.

At first, she didn’t think anything of it, but she soon got the feeling that something was off. The girl continued looking at her, and she just seemed lost.

So, Megan went online and saw that her local police station had shared a post about a missing person, and the picture was of this girl.

She was 24 years old and had a medical condition that could prevent her from finding her way back home. She was last seen wearing lavender-colored pajamas.

Megan quickly realized that the girl in the picture was the same girl at the therapy office. She alerted the front desk and showed them the picture on her phone.

They asked if the girl was with an adult, but she seemed to be just coloring by herself.

Megan went back to her seat and kept an eye on the girl to make sure she didn’t leave. She didn’t want to approach the girl because she didn’t want to spook her. The office ended up calling the police.

The girl’s mom and brother also showed up. The mom was crying tears of relief. The police thanked Megan for making the report.

They all left after about 20 minutes. Later, Megan checked how far the girl had traveled from where she was last seen. She had walked an hour and five minutes to the office.

Megan was thankful that she was in the right place at the right time to help the girl reunite with her family. What started as a regular day turned into a story that Megan will never forget.

She played a crucial role in solving a missing persons case that could’ve ended much differently.

