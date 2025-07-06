Her Friend Dumped Her Kid On Her So She Could Go Meet Up With A Man For Drinks

JenkoAtaman - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Last weekend, TikToker Ari (@arixariiana) was forced to babysit after her friend dropped her kid off at her place to meet up with a man. Now, Ari is no longer friends with her.

So, the friend messaged her, asking if she was doing anything. Ari told her that she was just relaxing at home. Her friend said that she needed a favor and was dropping off her baby at 6 p.m. Ari had babysat her son multiple times before, but it was always planned.

Ari was a little confused and called her right away. Her friend explained that she met a guy on Instagram a couple of weeks ago, and he wanted to go out for drinks.

Ari did not like how her friend assumed she would be available to watch her kid just because she was staying in that night.

However, her friend proceeded to drop her son off. Ari let it slide but emphasized that this would never happen again unless it was an actual emergency of some sort. Her friend told her that she would be back around 10 to 10:30 p.m., but she didn’t show up until 1:30 a.m.

By then, the baby was asleep. She came back, laughing, joking around, and just being loud in general. Ari greeted her with the baby in one arm, and the baby’s stuff in the other arm.

Her friend then had the audacity to tell her not to be mad because the night went a little longer than she had expected.

Ari said that she was supposed to be back at 10 p.m. Her friend sat there and rolled her eyes at her. She needed a break and didn’t think that Ari would be so judgmental.

She also told Ari that she wasn’t a single parent and didn’t have kids, so she didn’t know how hard it was.

The baby was sleeping, so Ari didn’t want to argue. The next morning, her so-called friend blocked her on all social media platforms.

Later, after running into a mutual friend at the store, Ari found out that the friend had been spreading negative rumors about her to everyone. She claimed that Ari had begged to babysit her kid but changed her mind at the last minute.

