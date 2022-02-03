45 Years Ago This 14-Year-Old Was Stabbed To Death While Babysitting Across The Street From Her House And Her Case Remains Unsolved

Colorado Springs, Colorado. It was February 7th, 1977, and 14-year-old Maria Loraine Honzell was babysitting across the street from her home at the Suncrest Apartments, located at 5410 North Nevada Ave.

The lady that Maria was babysitting for called home and spoke to Maria sometime around 8:30 or 9 that night, and Maria seemed completely fine.

Unfortunately, when she came home that evening at approximately 11:15, Maria was lying dead on her bedroom floor, but the lady’s young sons weren’t touched at all.

Someone had stabbed Maria to death in the home of the family she was babysitting for.

“The caller’s young son told police he had gone to bed around 8:00 PM but something awoke him that caused him to go into the hallway,” the CSPD Cold Case Unit explained in a statement.

“He observed a male holding the victim’s mouth. He heard yelling and screaming, specifically “stop it.” He said the male and Maria then went into his mother’s bedroom.”

“He described the male as white, about 17 years of age, six feet tall, with acne, and wearing a “fluffy” blue down coat, blue jeans, and black sneakers.”

The Colorado Springs Police Department began speaking to the neighbors to see if anyone had seen or heard anything.

Colorado Bureau Of Investigation; pictured above is Maria

