TikToker Shares How She Dealt With Rude Customers While Working In Retail

Working in retail is no walk in the park. Customers can be downright rude, and, unfortunately, store employees often just have to take it.

But, one TikToker named Georgia Gay went viral after sharing her hysterical way of getting back at unpleasant shoppers.

Georgia worked at a supermarket in the UK for four years and dealt with a good amount of nasty patrons. Her trick?

“When a customer would be rude, if I overheard what they were having for dinner, I wouldn’t put the item in the bag at checkout,” Georgia said, “Can’t have guacamole without the avocado.”

She also captioned the video, “It’s not hard to be nice,” before posting it on her account @Georgiagayy.

Her video gained over two hundred and seventy thousand views, as well as twenty-six thousand likes.

The best part? Tons of other retail workers agreed with Georgia and shared their customer-revenge tactics in the comments.

“I used to work at Subway and, when they were rude, I used to press ‘cancel’ on the till while they were entering their pin. It would decline their pin,” commented one user, followed my multiple laughing emojis.

TikTok; pictured above is Georgia

