Pandemic-Induced Anxiety Is Contributing To Violence And Aggression In Kids

It is no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated depression and anxiety in adolescents.

Still, once children returned to school, many medical professionals expected these feelings to fade. Instead, Stephanie Marcy– the Medical Director of Integrated Behavioral Health in General Pediatrics at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles– saw the opposite.

“When I started to see more anxiety in our youth once schools reopened, I realized this is normal. Of course, they’re anxious. They’ve been away from school for eighteen months and just need to adjust,” Dr. Marcy said.

This adjustment never came, though. Rather, Dr. Marcy saw the pandemic-induced anxiety manifest itself in secondary behaviors. This concerning list includes violence, aggression, and bullying.

One example that strongly paints this picture includes the increased rates of gun violence in schools.

The 2021-2022 school year’s first three months saw triple the amount of gun-related incidents compared to the same period of 2019.

It is almost important to note that adolescent anxiety can also be tied to other factors, including learning loss.

Many students fell behind while isolated and learning remotely for much of the pandemic. It was already easy to feel out-of-place at school due to physical and social changes.

Now, students are also battling feelings of inadequateness, which heightens anxiety and leads them to avoid school altogether.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.