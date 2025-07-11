Her Grandma’s Hot Glue Trick Turned Into the Sweetest Accessibility Hack

TikTok - @seeing.it.my.way - pictured above is Nadia

When it comes to creative life hacks, Grandma’s always got something up her sleeve. TikToker Nadia (@seeing.it.my.way), who is blind, shared the adorable and genius way her grandmother helped her navigate the kitchen while she was gone on vacation.

Forget about fancy gadgets or high-tech labels—all her grandma needed to do was grab a hot glue gun and get to work. So, Nadia went to her grandma’s house to watch her dog while she went on vacation.

Like any loving grandmother, she was very concerned about what her granddaughter would be eating because Nadia would not be at home with family to have help with cooking.

Of course, her grandma left food in the refrigerator for her, including chili, taco meat, and stuff she could just warm up for herself.

Nadia also told her grandma that she wanted to eat sandwiches as well, so she would need lunch meat. Her grandma was determined to make things as easy as possible for her.

On the lid of each container of lunch meat, she wrote letters with hot glue to help Nadia be able to tell which lunch meat she was picking up.

For example, she wrote a “T” for turkey, “H” for ham, and “S” for salami.

Nadia noted that while the letters weren’t Braille, they were still very helpful because she could just reach down and trace the letters with her finger to figure out what kind of meat she was putting in her sandwiches.

The comment section was filled with people gushing over how sweet and thoughtful Grandma’s solution was and how lucky Nadia was to have loved ones find such creative ways to support her.

“The world needs more people like your grandma. That was so sweet of her. My son is legally blind, and I’m always trying to come up with ideas to help him be more independent. I love this idea and will definitely be stealing the idea from your grandma!” exclaimed one user.

“This is genius; I’m going to start using this hack!! Simple solutions for accessibility like this are so good. Thank you for sharing!” commented another.

“That is so absolutely heartwarming and just beyond words amazing that she thought of/did that for you. You are dealing with an angel,” wrote a third.

