She Found Out That Her 18-Year-Old Best Friend Is Dating The Ex-Husband Of Her Mom’s Friend And This Guy Is Older Than Her Mom

A 17-year-old girl has an 18-year-old best friend that has been in her life forever. Recently, she just found out that her best friend is dating the ex-husband of her mom’s friend, and this guy is even older than her mom is at 38.

Her mom’s friend was completely blindsided when her now ex-husband filed for divorce several months ago, and her mom’s friend was over at their house frequently crying about the failure of her marriage.

So, her best friend always saw her mom’s husband’s ex at her house growing up, and her best friend’s dad also is friends with this man.

Lately, she realized that her best friend was being very tight-lipped about some things in her life, which her best friend brushed off as having to do with her working more hours.

She decided to stop by the place where her best friend works to check this story of hers out, only to find that her best friend was never at work.

While she was at school one day, she asked her teacher if she could go to the nurse’s office, but really, she used that as an excuse to avoid taking a quiz she was not prepared for.

Instead of heading over to the school nurse, she just walked through her school and while she was doing that, she spotted her best friend leaving school early.

She watched as her best friend exited the building and met her mom’s friend’s ex-husband right in the front of their school.

Her best friend then got into this guy’s car and they drove off with one another. She instantly texted her best friend to ask why she was going someplace with this guy, and her best friend was surprised that she saw them together.

