This Family Of 5 Live As Nomads While Giving Out Helpful Tips On Living The Simple Life

This family lives in their camper RV full time and travel with their three children. They even started a Tik Tok channel with the username Family.of.nomads so that people can keep up with their adventures.

What does their moving home look like? Well, they have all the necessities, with a fridge, pantry, shower, two bathrooms, a washer, and a dryer.

They have plenty of storage space, and their couch even converts into a dining area. You can check out a tour of their RV.

Living as nomads and having everything your family needs at your fingertips while you’re on the go certainly presents challenges. And so many other questions that come to mind are represented in the Tik Toks’ comments.

One Tik Tok user asked how their children learn while traveling full time. Their mom answered that they do school year-round with their dad using Gather Round Homeschool, unit-based studies.

They also have built-in “exploring days” and often visit historical sites around the US. They even completed the Junior Ranger program at a national park.

And their mom feels that this hands-on education will stick with her children more than what they’d learn in a traditional classroom setting.

There is a range of opinions represented in the videos’ comments. Some Tik Tok users think that what the family does is impressive.

TikTok; pictured above is the family’s RV

