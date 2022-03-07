Her Teen Daughter Wants To Grow Up To Work In A Funeral Home, But This Mom Won’t Allow It

A 35-year-old mom has a daughter who is 16, and several months ago her daughter told her that she’s interested in being the director of a funeral home when she grows up.

This mom didn’t take her daughter seriously at all, assuming it “was a phase” and that her daughter would change her mind to pick a new career goal.

Well, she was wrong about that one because her daughter is completely serious about being a funeral director.

“Yesterday, she came home and said that one of her friends got a job at a funeral home and that they had an open job for an internship that wasn’t a “skilled” position, could be filled by a high schooler, and she asked if she could apply,” she explained.

She let her daughter know that she would consider letting her apply to this open job at their local funeral home, but she didn’t exactly mean what she said.

This mom already decided that she won’t allow her daughter to pursue her dream job because she doesn’t think that her daughter working at a funeral home is “appropriate” at all.

She has no interest in her daughter working in a funeral home at all, and she later revealed to her daughter that she wanted her to find something new to do for her first job.

Her daughter did not take her refusal well though. Her daughter got quite angry with her, before insisting that she isn’t supportive of what she would like to do with her life.

She continued to tell her daughter that working at the funeral home wasn’t ok with her, before suggesting that her daughter relies on her friends to find a new job to do.

