She Said Something Nasty To Her Friend After Learning That She Was Not Invited To Her Wedding

This twenty-seven-year-old woman and her friend have been best friends for ten years. They met online and, despite living halfway across the country from each other, have created a deep bond.

After her friend got engaged early last year, this woman was even the first person she called.

“We were both freaking out about it. She called me screaming and crying when it happened, and even told me I was the first person she thought to tell,” the woman explained.

Afterward, the woman was by-her-side throughout the entire wedding process just like most best friends are.

“Months went by, and, as she was planning the wedding, she asked me for advice since I helped plan another friend’s wedding and was the maid of honor,” the woman explained.

Everything appeared to be progressing normally– just two best friends bonding over an exciting life milestone. Well, that was until the woman realized she was not even invited to her best friend’s wedding.

The hints were subtle, and the woman did not even catch on until later.

First, her best friend told the woman she had placed the wedding invitations in the mail. After the woman said she could not wait to receive hers, her best friend responded, “LOL!”

“I didn’t think anything of it at the moment because we frequently use that as a conversation ender,” the woman explained.

