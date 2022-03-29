People Open Up About Their Biggest Turn-Offs When Visiting A Date’s Home

Everyone has heard the saying, “don’t judge a book by its cover.” But, what happens once you get to see inside their home?

Let’s face it. If you go home with a date, you are definitely curious about their living habits. After all, the point of dating someone is to work toward a possible future together. Whether you scope out their kitchen for crumbs or check for a clean bathroom, most people have their own personal “red flags” in a living space.

That’s why one user named SchlickPow asked the Reddit community to share theirs. Specifically, the user wanted to know what “odd” home details made Redditers think less of their date.

Remnants Of Past Relationships

“When an ex’s belongings are everywhere.”

“Once, a guy said that his ex needed to pick up her belongings from his place. I did not realize just how much was hers until I went over afterward. The walls were completely bare.”

“I assumed he had it packed up and ready for her in the garage and was holding onto it to be nice. It turned out that she had moved out months prior and, out of pettiness and laziness, the guy could not be bothered to remove her artwork from the walls.”

“He was waiting for her to come and pack it all herself! Plus, he even had her cats still living there! It had been so long that she had already moved into her own place with someone else.”

–Looksontempests0987

