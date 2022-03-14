She Hooked Up With Her High School Teacher Right After She Celebrated Her Graduation And Since He Ended Things, She Can’t Stop Crying

A young woman is currently a junior in college studying psychology, so back in her senior year of high school, she thought it would be best to take an AP psych class to get her ready for college.

The teacher assigned to her class was named Mr. Wilson. As soon as her best friend found out that he was going to be her teacher, her best friend told her that she heard about Mr. Wilson sleeping with some of his students after they graduated high school.

Furthermore, her best friend filled her in on the fact that Mr. Wilson wasn’t a friendly teacher and he picked favorites.

Well, she started taking her class with Mr. Wilson, and she was dismayed to find that he clearly despised her.

3 months into Mr. Wilson’s class, she was asked to complete a couple of assignments about very personal topics, and she was surprised to see that Mr. Wilson really liked her work.

Mr. Wilson invited her to stay when class was done to talk about her work more since he was interested in what she had written about. While chatting after class, Mr. Wilson’s demeanor towards her changed, and he was coming across as quite kind, though completely appropriate in his interaction with her.

From there, things really started looking up for her, and it was pretty obvious that Mr. Wilson changed his mind about her.

Suddenly, she was on his list of favorites.

She graduated from high school in 2019, and she and her best friend would “joke” about her potentially emailing Mr. Wilson to reconnect.

