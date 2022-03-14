Her Boyfriend Keeps Wearing A Watch That His Ex Bought For Him, Even Though She Hates It

A woman has a boyfriend who constantly wears a specific watch, and she has a major issue with this.

The reason she’s upset with her boyfriend over his watch-wearing is that his ex-girlfriend was the one who purchased that watch for him.

What’s confusing to her is that her boyfriend swears up and down that he passionately hates his ex, yet he always wears the watch she bought for him.

“Literally everywhere we go and in every picture he posts online, he shows it off in clear view,” she explained.

“It’s a designer watch but not the most expensive kind. It’s no Gucci, etc. It’s probably only worth a couple of hundred pounds.”

It’s not so much the fact that her boyfriend holds onto the watch that’s upsetting her; it’s that he wears it nonstop.

She would prefer that he put the watch away in a box or something, but he won’t do that. She even tried to buy him a new watch in an effort to get him to stop wearing the one his ex bought, but he refuses to wear it.

The watch she bought is Gucci, and worth way more than the old one he has, so she’s not sure what the problem is.

Another thing that’s alarming to her is that he acts weird about her even touching his watch, and she finds this all off.

