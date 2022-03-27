She Invited Her Date Over To Her Place, Only To Find That He Bizarrely Asked About Her Hand Lotion Before Hiding It In A Different Place

A young woman named Adelina took to TikTok to dish about a recent lousy date that has a lot of leftover loose ends she can’t figure out.

After matching, the pair went on one date and ended up back at her apartment. He immediately saw a luxury hand lotion on her window sill and asked about it, saying he was thinking of getting it for his mom and sister.

She responded, “Yeah, I like it. I really just like the way it looks. That’s why I leave it there.”

This might seem like a natural end to the conversation, but her date continued to ask about the lotion until the topic was totally exhausted.

They moved on to watching TV, listening to music, and a bit of kissing. She left the room once to go to the bathroom, but besides that, they spent the evening together.

After he left, she instinctually went to her windowsill, only to discover that the hand lotion was missing.

Since she would have no reason to move it, she instantly suspected him of taking it or moving it elsewhere in the apartment.

However, she scoured her studio and didn’t find the lotion. This confusing incident led her not to text him, and he didn’t reach out much either.

TikTok; pictured above is Adelina

