She Was Accused Of Being Entitled Over The Career Advice She Gave Her Niece

One woman’s attempt to advise her cousin’s daughter, Mia, on future career moves has put her in a tough place with the college student’s father.

Mia is a member of a sorority focused on women in STEM, which is both an excellent academic and social opportunity for her future career.

Since she is in a similar field, Mia’s parents, Jeff and Becky, asked her to give their daughter some advice.

So, she reached out to Mia and talked to her about the importance of social skills in order to find a job, and said she should research the social environment at a company before considering a position there.

Besides other practical advice — such as maintaining workplace boundaries by not giving out your phone number and even setting up a Google voice mailbox for interviewers to call — she focused mainly on the “who you know” aspects of starting your career.

She also noted that it’s essential to be kind rather than cutthroat, even when trying to prove your worth in a position.

Mia seemed attentive to her advice. However, Mia’s father reacted severely to her suggestions and demanded that she take them back or revise them to fit his belief systems.

He also implied that Mia misinterpreted her and was now going to let her studies slide in place of networking, before saying that she was entitled for giving the advice that she did.

However, she disagreed that her niece misunderstood and insisted that her father had misconstrued her advice.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.