These Five Simple Tricks Will Make Your Home Smell Amazing, No Artificial Scents, Candles, Or Air Fresheners Required

One way to create a more welcoming atmosphere in your home is to make it smell amazing. There are tons of store-bought products that can help you achieve this goal, such as scented candles or air fresheners.

However, these are not the only methods to get a fresh-smelling space. If you’re not a fan of strong artificial scents because they give you a headache, you can deodorize your place the natural way. Here are five simple tricks to improve the smell of your home without candles or air fresheners.

Use Baking Soda To Eliminate Odors

Before you can get your home smelling really nice, you need to get rid of any bad odors first. Clean the most common culprits of bad odors in your home, such as the garbage disposal, garbage can, and refrigerator. Then, set out small bowls of baking soda around your kitchen to absorb strong smells.

You can even sprinkle baking soda onto your carpet or rug. Let it sit for an hour or two before vacuuming it up. The best part is that baking soda is affordable and easily accessible so it can be incorporated into your cleaning routine with little to no effort.

Open The Windows

Sometimes, the most effective way to refresh your home is to open a window or two. There’s just something about a light, cool breeze that improves the smell of your home. It allows air to flow through the rooms, clearing away stale cooking odors or any other stenches lingering around since winter.

Now that it’s spring, you have absolutely no excuse not to crack open a window! Plus, the sunlight always helps boost your mood.

Make A Simmer Pot

