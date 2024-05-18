She Brought Her Pug To Trader Joe’s And The Pet Peed On $400 Of Frozen Food Items

As someone who owns a small dog that I love as if he were my child, I understand the urge to want to bring your dog with you everywhere you go.

However, like many other responsible dog owners, I realize that’s not possible, and I should respect establishments’ rules that state no dogs are allowed.

One TikTok user recently received a lot of backlash from people on the internet after she shared the story of how her pet pug peed on frozen food at Trader Joe’s after she brought him on her grocery trip and sat him in her cart.

A TikTok creator named Harper, who has since deleted her account and viral video, has an adorable black pug named Hamilton that she is clearly very attached to.

However, she’s also been accused of being extremely entitled, as some viewers deemed her video about the Trader Joe’s incident a little too casual and light-hearted.

In her video, Harper describes taking Hamilton to her local Trader Joe’s for a shopping trip.

“I let him ride in the front of the cart because it’s so cute [and] he’s like a little baby,” says Harper.

Harper then explains that while she wasn’t looking, Hamilton started peeing in the frozen food section of Trader Joe’s, getting it all over several boxes of fish sticks, some chicken drumsticks, and chicken tenders. Harper says that an entire frozen freezer case had been covered in Hamilton’s pee.

A Trader Joe’s employee stared at Harper, shocked for a while before she and the store ultimately decided she needed to pay for all the boxes of food Hamilton contaminated, adding up to around $400.

