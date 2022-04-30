Brittney Infanger, A 30-Year-Old Pilot and Lover Of Life, Sadly Passed Away In An Airplane Crash While Delivering Packages

Brittney Infanger, a pilot from Salmon, Idaho, sadly passed away in an airplane crash on April 13 at just thirty years old.

As a teenager, Brittney excelled at everything she set her mind to. She competed on dance, volleyball, track, and basketball teams, all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA and earning the title of valedictorian.

Still, her favorite pastime was flying. Brittney earned her private flying license as a teenager and eventually graduated from ATP Flight School in 2019.

She became a flight instructor for numerous organizations and went on to obtain other flying licenses– including commercial, multiengine, seaplane, and more.

Brittney was drawn to the sky since it made her feel closer to heaven than ever. She also documented many of her journeys on social media.

No one knew that her flight on April 13 would be her last. According to Brittney’s dad, Jim Bob, she had flown out to deliver packages for Gem Air.

“The company she worked for has a contract with UPS. They have quite a few pilots, and they fly six or eight of these routes every day. She was one of their main pilots flying a UPS route for them,” Jim Bob said.

According to the Heyburn Police Department in Idaho, emergency responders were dispatched around 8:30 A.M. that Wednesday. Brittney’s plane had crashed into the Gem State Processing Plant.

Instagram; pictured above is Brittney

