Her Mom’s About To Be Homeless, And She’s Planning On Letting That Happen

If you are in a situation where you have been forced to help support a member of your family who doesn’t want to be helped, then I’m sure you know exactly what it feels like to be burnt out.

What we experience during our childhood affects us in the long run and how we approach certain situations in our lives.

Our parents have a significant impact on who we become and how we feel as we move into adulthood, which is why growing up in a healthy home can be crucial.

Growing up, a mother of two children destroyed their childhood with her addiction. The situation was so severe that the daughter cut off all communication with her mother for ten years.

As time passed, she decided to open up to her mother and let her back into her life.

Shortly, she would notice that this may have been a huge mistake and that the woman she thought would someday change is still making poor decisions.

Her mother has been choosing to live outside her means by eating out, attending sporting events, and paying to go to live theatre shows.

Her mom then recently lost her job, which would make the average person pull back on their spending habits, however, this was not the case.

While her mom was unemployed, she continued to partake in her spending habits. Finally, she started looking for a job, but until then, she racked up her credit card debt by spending money on things she didn’t need.

