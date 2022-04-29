Her Prom Date Showed Up In A Cosplay Outfit And He Ruined Prom For Her

An 18-year-old girl had her prom last weekend, and she invited her 18-year-old guy friend to be her prom date.

Her guy friend doesn’t go to the same high school that she does, but her boyfriend dumped her back in February, so she figured she would have a great time with her guy friend.

In theory, it seemed like an excellent idea, but sadly, her friend ended up ruining prom for her with what he did.

The only thing she asked of her friend is that he pick out a formal, sharp-looking outfit, which of course is what everyone is expected to wear to prom.

Her friend generally wears outfits that are very over the top and unconventional, and she occasionally likes to dress this way too, but never while she’s in school around her classmates.

The day of her prom arrived, and she was so upset when her date showed up dressed in a cosplay outfit instead of a suit or a tuxedo.

She had a conversation with him beforehand about what he should wear, and they both thought that he could purchase a suit if a tuxedo ended up being too much money.

After that talk, her friend never told her that he was throwing out their game plan entirely and showing up in a cosplay costume.

“Cosplay is not formal,” she explained. “He agreed to dress formally. I spent a lot of money on prom, I had professional photos lined up for him and me since it was my last prom.”

