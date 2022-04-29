He’s Dating A Girl Who Looks Like Something Bad Happened To Her Throat And He Wants To Ask Her About It

Whatever the reason, asking someone about the scars on their body can be quite an invasive question.

There is no telling how someone got their scar from an outside perspective, and while you may be curious, it’s pretty rude to ask.

But, what if you are dating said person? Do you ask where they came from if they are obvious? Or do you let them open up to you when the time is right?

A guy and a girl started out as friends, but they have become quite close over the past few months, and things are starting to get quite serious between them.

It wasn’t until recently that this guy noticed that this girl never showed her neck. Instead, a turtleneck or scarf always covered her up.

One night while she was over at his house, things started to heat up, and as she got undressed, he noticed some severe scarring around her neck. It was so bad that it looked as though, at some point, someone had slashed her neck.

“I wouldn’t assume this if there was just one straight scar, but there are 3 very messy, deep, looking different scars,” he said.

“There is one just above her collar bone that is very messy scar that has raised at the edges that goes down and meets in the middle like a smile shape.”

“There’s another on the side of her throat that goes from below her right ear, just under her jawline, to just above her adam’s apple.”

