Her Sister Works At A Small Restaurant And She Just Applied For A Job There Even Though Her Sister Asked Her Not To

A 20-year-old woman used to work at a coffee shop near her, but a few months ago, she got laid off after the owner stopped being able to afford her.

She’s currently in college and she really needs to find a full-time job this summer so she can help pay for her education.

“Since being let go, I have been applying to lots of places with not a ton of luck,” she explained. “I’m getting pretty frustrated at this point, still missing my old job.”

“But my school year ends in 3 weeks and so the pressure to find a job is getting higher.”

Now, she has a younger sister, who is 17, and her sister got a job working as a hostess for a small restaurant in their hometown.

Her sister’s coworkers are very nice, and her sister loves working there. Her sister never has a bad thing to say about her job.

She’s eaten at the restaurant where her sister works pretty often, and she can see why her sister enjoys working there.

“They are a small business so they don’t hire new staff very often,” she said. “To my surprise, I saw a job posting on their social media a couple of days ago for a full-time server position. I wanted to jump on the opportunity right away.”

“I told my sister that I was thinking of applying and she told me not to apply. I was taken aback because I thought she would be excited and this was not the reaction I was expecting.”

