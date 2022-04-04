She’s Pretty Sure Her Therapist Has Feelings For Her, And She Wants To Confront Him

A 19-year-old woman has been seeing her 25-year-old male therapist for half a year now, and she goes to him once every single week for a session.

She communicates really well with her therapist, and he has helped her have some major breakthroughs so far.

She really does like her therapist, but the last two times she saw him, she’s left his office feeling pretty puzzled.

“These past sessions in combination with a few other comments have brought me to a boiling point of feeling…well like there’s some unethical behavior going on,” she explained.

“I want to address it with him so I can have clarification and closure as I’m most likely not going to be resuming therapy with him.”

She’s sure that her therapist has feelings for her, and she’s planning on confronting him about it. All along, her therapist has made comments to her that she has just assumed were part of her therapy or some kind of a joke her therapist was making.

Looking back, she knows that’s really not the case here, and it all started when she was doing her initial evaluation with him.

Her therapist had asked her if she was seeing anyone, and when she revealed that she did have a boyfriend, he wanted to know if their physical relationship was “good.”

The second red flag she noticed was when she was describing a disagreement between her and her boyfriend to her therapist.

