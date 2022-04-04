She’s Thinking Of Leaving Her Boyfriend Since He Keeps Promising To Propose To Her Yet Never Does

Picture this; you have been in a relationship for quite some time now. You’re madly in love, and the one thing on your mind currently is moving forward with the next chapter in your life, which is marriage.

However, your partner is not on the same page, and you decide to put pressure on the matter.

When it comes to engagements/proposals, when is the appropriate time?

One thing is for sure; you should know your partner exceptionally well before moving forward with the process.

It’s important to discuss life goals, such as if you both want children or where you want your future home to be located.

Sure, some people consider these questions to be asked later on within your relationship, but let’s face it, it’s better to get these questions out of the way up front rather than finding out a couple of years down the road that your partner doesn’t want kids.

If you are both on the same page and know you want to spend the rest of your lives together, why does the official ceremony matter?

A couple has been dating for 5 1/2 years now and living together for almost three years. They have a great relationship, minus the fact that the girlfriend wants to be engaged as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, the boyfriend has been so annoyed by her nagging him about a wedding that he has lost interest in proposing any time soon.

