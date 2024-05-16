This Is How You Can Help Your Perfume Last For The Whole Day

I don’t know about you, but there are a few beauty-related issues I can’t stand more than spending money on a nice perfume, putting it on, then not being able to smell it on myself a few hours later.

If this happens to you a lot, it may not be the product that’s causing this issue but the way you apply it.

There are specific ways to apply your perfume that help it last longer, and once you know them, you will be smelling fresher for longer.

First, it’s a good idea to make sure your skin is nice and hydrated before applying your perfume. When your skin is hydrated, it’s better able to retain your skin’s natural oils, which help your perfume stick to your skin.

So, if you’re showering before getting ready for the day and leaving home, apply some lotion to your skin, especially when you apply your perfume.

Have you ever wondered why some people like to apply their perfume on the insides of their wrists?

That’s because that spot is a pressure point. Spraying or applying perfume onto your body’s pressure points, like the insides of your wrists, neck, etc., will help your scent last longer.

These areas tend to be the warmest on your body due to your blood vessels, and that warmth can help your scent stay stronger for longer.

You also want to be mindful of how many pumps of perfume you’re applying to your skin. It’s recommended to use no more than one to three pumps, then wait a minute before seeing if you need to do another one or two.

