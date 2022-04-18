He’s Taken Care Of His Girlfriend While She Had Cancer But Now That She’s In Remission She Wants To Split Up

No matter who you are or where you’re at in life, cancer is a life-changing event that can often affect your health, physically and mentally and your relationships.

The dynamic tends to shift in your personal relationships as your significant other often becomes the sole caretaker.

This type of responsibility can put a strain on your relationship.

A couple has been dating for almost four years now. Unfortunately, his girlfriend was diagnosed with cancer within the last two years. As of right now, she has responded well to the chemotherapy and is in remission.

However, since the roles have changed, the boyfriend has gone from partner to the only caretaker.

Her family has been absent during her cancer treatment, which has pushed him to take on significant responsibilities and made his girlfriend completely dependent on him.

She feels awful about this situation and the direction of their relationship, so she wants to split as she claims they do not have a romantic relationship anymore.

While the boyfriend agreed, he told her to take the next few months to think about it. However, to make matters much worse and speed up the process of their timeline, the boyfriend lost his job.

Since they live together, they now have to decide if they want to make the relationship last, as he needs to determine how he wants to move forward with his life.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.