People Open Up About The Adulting Problems That Nobody Set Them Up To Deal With Properly In The Real World

Moving on from high school or college and entering the “real world” is often a daunting experience.

For the entirety of your adolescent life, each school you attended and the guardians who parented you provided some sort of structure and expectation basis. Afterward, you may feel lost and unsure of how to move forward on your own.

Moreover, today’s “real world” is much different than when older generations emerged from childhood.

According to a Pew Research Center study conducted in 2021, over seventy percent of U.S. adults believe that “young adults today have a harder time than their parents’ generation when it comes to saving for the future, paying for college, and buying a home.” Tack on heightened social disconnect and young adults can feel completely alone.

That is why one Reddit user wanted to learn from the adults who have already gone through this. They asked the online community to share the adult problems that no one had prepared them for.

Lack of purpose and end dates.

“Throughout your young life, you are given a purpose of passing exams and learning. Then, all of a sudden, you are thrown into the world and told to find your own meaning.”

–Captain_snow

“Along with that, the lack of end dates. In primary school, high school, and university, your time is constantly segmented by terms, semesters, and school years. These all determine when you can have a break and move on.”

