Prom Is Quickly Approaching And She’s Losing Feelings For Her Boyfriend So She’s Thinking Of Dumping Him Before The Big Night

A 17-year-old girl has an 18-year-old boyfriend whom she began dating at the beginning of her senior year of high school.

After only knowing her boyfriend for a few weeks, she pretty quickly agreed to start dating him.

Well, prom is approaching, and she’s losing feelings for her boyfriend. She just no longer wants to be with him.

“As I’ve gotten to know him, I just don’t find that our goals and personalities mesh in a way that I want a relationship to,” she explained.

“Absolutely nothing against him: he’s truly a genuine, thoughtful, and kind guy. I really do think he’s a good person. I just don’t think he’s my person.”

“He’s pretty in love with me, however, at least from what I’ve gathered; all the things he says and does, and his ideas of future plans, and I’m just scared and don’t know what to do/when to do.”

She does have a number of classes with her boyfriend so if she does dump him, she will still have to spend a lot of time around him.

She’s also friends with his sister, and she has classes with his sister too. Additionally, she’s going to be working with her boyfriend’s sister over the summer, so this all complicates ending the relationship that she has with him.

She’s scared that her boyfriend’s sister will no longer like her when she does decide to dump him.

