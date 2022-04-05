5 Of The Biggest Fashion Trends You Can Rock This Spring

Spring is in the air, which means it is time to stow away all of your winter clothes and get ready for the spring and summer fashion trends that are heading your way.

If you have been wondering what is on the radar this season for the fashion industry, we have 5 of the biggest fashion trends you will likely encounter as we move into warmer weather.

Is traveling back in time on your wish list? When butterfly clips and the hardest decision you had to make was whether NSYNC was better than the Backstreet Boys?

Well, the time machine you have been waiting on might have just arrived as our first trend on the list is Y2K fashion.

From most social media stars and news outlets, I’m sure you’ve gathered a nostalgic feeling when it comes down to what our favorite influences are wearing nowadays.

From tiny tops that tie in the front, colored sunglasses, hair clips, bell-bottom jeans, baby tees, and our personal favorite, velour tracksuits, yes, you heard that right, velour tracksuits have made their way back after a 20-year hiatus.

This late 90s early 2000s trend is circling back as history decides to repeat itself, only this time with a fresh take. This trend has been all over social media, from TikTok stars to your favorite Hollywood celebrities, and will only continue throughout the summer season.

Next up is the micro mini skirt.

Let’s face it, while we were all scared of the low-rise trend, Britney Spears never failed to hop off it and look where we are now.

