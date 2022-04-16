He Went Viral On TikTok For Explaining The Formula That Dating Apps Rely On In Order To Rate How Hot You Are

A Tik Toker has recently discovered a formula being used by dating apps to bring in millions of dollars.

While claiming they use this formula only to find the perfect matches, how else would they stay in business otherwise?

Inspired by Arpad Elo, an American-Hungarian Chess Player, who invented the Elo Rating System, which was designed to determine how good you were as a chess player, some dating apps decided to use this system as a formula for finding you the perfect match.

The Tik Toker said it best, “dating equals chess, I guess.”

Each dating app will rate how hot you are on a scale of 0-10. So you will start off with a high score just for making an account with the app. This is also known as a new user boost, which helps you get more exposure to other profiles.

Doing this helps the app understand how you stack up to other profiles.

Suppose you have a very low attraction score, and someone decides to swipe right on you; your score will go up. However, if they choose to swipe left on you, your score will decrease.

However, not all swipes are weighted equally.

TikTok; pictured above is this TikToker in his video

