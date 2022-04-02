She’s Currently Pregnant And Upset That Her Boyfriend Hasn’t Proposed Yet, But The Reason Is He Thinks There Could Be A Better Woman Out There For Him

A woman is currently pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend whom she has been with for close to a decade.

Her boyfriend hasn’t proposed to her yet, and she’s honestly pretty upset about it. She did finally confront him and ask why they have not gotten married or at least engaged so far, but he wouldn’t give her a straight answer at first.

Her boyfriend said that he would propose to her “soon” but he’s said that so many times she stopped believing that it would happen.

Eventually, she said if he wasn’t going to propose to her that she was not sure if she could stay with him.

“After going back and forth, he finally told me the reason,” she explained. “He said it’s not that he doesn’t love me enough to marry me because he does love me more than anyone else in the world, he’s just haunted by this idea that there’s “something more” out there.”

“He’s happy with me and he wants this, he’s just afraid to tie himself down and close himself off from other things.”

She questioned her boyfriend about if he is interested in seeing someone else, but he said that wasn’t why he’s held off on proposing.

Her boyfriend revealed that although he is in love with her, he wants to be more in love. He expects love to be this incredibly passionate, “obsessive” thing, but it’s not what he has with her.

She understands that for 9 long years, her boyfriend has looked at her as just a “backup plan.” She sobbed as she came to this realization.

