This Guy Got Cardi B To Endorse Him On His Dating Profile

The dating app Hinge may have the most innovative user platform to date. In addition to adding traditional profile photos, hopeful singles can also answer question “prompts” to show off personality and style.

Although, the most unique feature is hands down the “voice prompt.”

Users can record a voice memo, say whatever they want, and upload it to their Hinge profile. In recent months, many users have gone viral on social media after sharing some pretty bizarre voice prompts they encountered while swiping.

But, one TikToker named Alanka has recaptured the attention of thousands after sharing what she calls “the best Hinge prompt of all time.”

Alanka came across the profile of a man named Paul and, instead of using a voice prompt to share a joke or fun-fact, Paul’s prompt uses famous rapper Cardi B’s voice.

“Hey guys, it’s me, Cardi B,” the prompt begins, “So, I want to tell you a little bit about Paul.”

Cardi B continued to say that she had “no idea” why Paul was even on Hinge.

“He is being a big dork by looking at me while I say this right now. It’s really strange. But, I will tell you that he is a lot of fun and definitely one of the most interesting people I know,” Cardi B finished.

TikTok; pictured above is Alanka with the profile of Paul

