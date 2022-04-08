While On Vacation In Puerto Rico For Her Birthday, This TikToker’s Boyfriend Allegedly Broke Up With Her And Robbed Her House

A vacation to Puerto Rico for your birthday sounds like an ideal celebration, right? One TikToker named Chloe Belaire thought so, too. That was until her boyfriend allegedly did the unthinkable.

“I went to Puerto Rico for my birthday, and my boyfriend broke up with me,” Chloe wrote in a TikTok post.

As if a relationship ending is not saddening enough, her boyfriend also apparently robbed her.

“He broke into my house and stole thirteen thousand dollars plus my brand new MacBook while I was gone,” Chloe added, followed by three clown emojis.

To really set the vibe of her video, Chloe featured a clip of herself dancing on the beach while circus music played in the background. Clearly, she feels entirely played.

“Do not trust boys from NYC! They don’t love you!” Chloe cautioned her fellow TikTokers in the caption.

Her video has begun to gain traction on the platform since reaching over twenty thousand people and racking up nearly five thousand likes.

One user asked Chloe how she even found out about the robbery if she was all the way in Puerto Rico.

TikTok; pictured above is Chloe

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.