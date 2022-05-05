5 Jewelry Trends That Are Worth Wearing All Summer Long

Jewelry is one of the best ways to enhance your outfit. But, as we head into summertime, there are a few styles you may see more than most. These are the top 5 trends you are more likely to see as we style ourselves for the season.

Most of us understand the joy behind gold jewelry, and how it elevates our everyday style. So whether you are in a time crunch or just looking for the last staple piece to quickly enhance your attire, jewelry is often the last item that sets the vibe and completes the ultimate look.

A layered necklace is top on our list as it is often the go-to piece of jewelry that can alter the style of any outfit.

Imagine it’s wintertime, and your turtle neck sweater is missing the magic touch. A layered necklace will do the trick.

The same idea goes for a low-cut neckline. So while it’s 100 degrees outside and your tank top and shorts are the most common combination, try adding a dainty layered necklace as a bonus to your wardrobe.

As you layer on your tiered necklace of choice, you may want another form of jewelry, such as rings, to compliment your aesthetic.

With many styles and trends on the market nowadays, choosing between the rings you have stored in your jewelry armoire can be pretty tricky.

Luckily for you, the latest trend is wearing more than one, which also includes stacking multiples on top of each other.

If you are someone who has the worst decision-making skills, especially when it comes to your wardrobe, this trend will be more to your liking.

