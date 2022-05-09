She Used Most Of Her Savings To Pay For Her Sister’s $1,000 Prom Dress But Then Her Sister Didn’t Even Wear That To Prom

A 19-year-old girl has a sister a year younger than her, and she generously agreed to pay for her sister’s prom dress.

Her family situation is pretty unique in that her parents don’t work and her little sister can’t have a job since their mom threw out her sister’s social security card and birth certificate.

So, she’s the only person in their house who is able to work, and that’s why she stepped up to help make sure her sister’s prom would be everything she dreamed up.

She bought her sister a prom dress online weeks before prom, and she even helped her sister decide on it.

She paid for her sister’s prom tickets and then she covered the cost of her sister going out to get her nails professionally done.

Days before her sister’s prom night, she, unfortunately, found out that her sister’s prom dress would not get delivered in time, even though she paid for quick shipping.

Since this meant her sister would have nothing to wear, she told her sister she would take her out shopping for another one.

Her mom accused her of messing up royally for not ordering her sister’s dress sooner, but she already resolved to figure out a solution.

She knew it was going to be a huge production finding her sister a second dress since her sister is incredibly picky.

