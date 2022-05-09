Her Friend Used To Date Her Fiancé, And When Her Friend Found Out About Their Wedding, She Wished Failure On Their Marriage

A 22-year-old woman met her 23-year-old fiancé back when they were both seniors in high school. They had an instant connection and even after graduation, their love for one another only grew.

She and her fiancé both started college, and she happened to have a roommate that she got to be really good friends with.

The very first time that her fiancé visited her at the dorms, she was shocked to see that her roommate clearly knew him.

Her roommate talked to her fiancé so much that day, that she later pulled her fiancé aside and wanted to know how he knew her roommate.

Apparently, her fiancé dated her roommate in high school before she had met him. Her fiancé insisted that he was on excellent terms with her roommate and he had no feelings for her though.

While her fiancé came clean to her about previously dating her roommate, her roommate didn’t say anything to her about it or how she knew her fiancé.

“Throughout college, she never told me about their past relationship, I never asked either,” she explained.

“She told me they were just old friends. She would talk about her first love to me a lot. She told me about how they met in middle school but started talking when they were in high school and how they dated all through freshmen to junior year, she would tell me how she thought that he was the man she was gonna end up marrying.”

She simply kept quiet and listened to her roommate, not wanting to make waves. She was aware that her roommate was talking about her fiancé the whole time.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.